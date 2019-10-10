STEM festival at Anne Arundel County Public Library

Officials for the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) have announced the exciting schedule of events making up the fifth annual county STEM festival. The event celebrates the importance of science, technology, engineering and math in our everyday lives.

Programs, open to all ages, include:

Out of this World: A Journey Through Space

Tuesday, October 15 at 2 pm at the Edgewater Library

Take a voyage through our solar system with a stop at each planet for STEM-related activities, and then get an up-close look at space with virtual reality.

STEM Open House

Saturday, October 19 at 11 am at the Edgewater Library

Program a robot, go on a virtual expedition, or experiment with augmented reality.

Challenge the STEM Mids

Monday, October 21 at 4 pm at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Challenge the midshipmen in STEM strategy games and activities to hone your critical thinking and hands on skills.

Sensory Safari

Saturday, October 26 at 10 am at the Broadneck Library

Learn about your five senses and discover how animals use their senses to survive! Presented by the Maryland Zoo. Register by calling 410.222.1905 starting two weeks before the program date.

Robotics Night

Tuesday, October 29 at 7 pm at the Mountain Road Library

Explore the world of science through hands on activities and demonstrations with the Chesapeake High School Robotics Team and First Lego Club!

STEM Day

Saturday, November 2 from 10 am – 3 pm at the Glen Burnie Library

Hands on STEM demonstrations and projects from agencies throughout the county.

The Anne Arundel County STEM Festival is sponsored by AACPL, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Anne Arundel Community College, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Army Research Lab, Center for Applied Technology North, eee, Hands on Electronics for Youth, Judy Center, Key School, Maryland State Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, Maryland Zoo, National Electronics Museum, Osmo in Schools, Pongos Learning Lab, R2 Builders Club, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, University of Maryland, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

The festival is a program of the larger Maryland STEM Festival, which takes place October 11-November 10. For a complete list of the nearly 50 STEM events at AACPL through November, visit www.aacpl.net/stem.

