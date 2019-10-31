“Herrmann
South River High investigating swastika drawn in boy’s bathroom

| October 31, 2019, 05:09 PM

This morning, a swastika was found drawn on a wall in a boy’s bathroom at the South River High School in Edgewater.

According to a letter posted on the school’s website, the swastika was discovered about 9:45am and they believe that it was drawn sometime just after school opening today.

Principal William Myers said:

I assure you that we will take swift and appropriate action with regard to any student who is found to be involved in this matter.

However, at this point, there are no suspects.

This is just the latest of a series of incidents across the county ranging from nooses to confederate flags, and now swastikas.

Letter posted to school’s website.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

