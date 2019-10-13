Severn School announced new “40 Under 40” alumni awards

Content Continues Below

Severn School is pleased to announce their inaugural list of. This program recognizes Severn School’s young alumni for leadership, outstanding career progression, and a demonstrated commitment to career, community, and craft. The inaugural class of honorees includes entrepreneurs, artists, designers, athletes, community servants, attorneys, chefs, medical professionals, teachers, inventors and more. These 40 alumni are recognized for giving back to their communities, and elevating Severn School’s mission to “pursue excellence in character, conduct, and scholarship, to marshal the courage to lead, and to develop the lasting desire to serve and achieve,” whether it be through their career or volunteer work.

This year’s 40 Under 40 honorees include:

Sam Bennett ‘03, New York, NY, Fashion/costume designer

Neil Bourdelaise ‘98, Delray Beach, FL, Home mortgage executive

Coley Chacos ‘04, Northampton, MA, Broadcast video engineer

Tommy Cleaver ‘00, Washington, DC, Commercial real estate executive/philanthropist

Michele “Shelly” Coxander ‘06, Rochester, NY, Neuroscientist/human rights activist

Court Creeden ‘97, Charlotte, NC, Financial advisor/ entrepreneur

Billy DeLancey ‘02, Washington, D.C., Non-profit lobbyist/Peace Corps leader

Katie Dickerson ‘09,Palo Alto, CA, Physician/community advocate

Lauren Faust Hanzel ‘00, Charleston, SC, LCdr US Navy/ attorney

Ebony Flowers ‘99, Denver, CO, Cartoonist/ethnographer

Jane Friend ‘00, Annapolis, MD, Public school administrator/volunteer

Bess Langbein ‘97, Annapolis, MD, Non-profit executive/volunteer

Amy Galebach Crone ‘97, Harwood, MD, Agriculture innovator

Dan Grimm ‘01, Seattle, WA, Fintech executive

Eric Hadhazy ‘00, Palo Alto, CA, Medical researcher/EMT

Jennifer Hartman Songer ‘98, Annapolis, MD, Federal civil servant/attorney

Mike Heslin ‘04, Washington, DC, Tech entrepreneur/environmentalist

Adam Jones ‘02, New York, NY, Civil servant/financier

Amit Khandelwal ‘98, New York, NY, Economist/professor

Nichole Marks ‘00, Hoboken, NJ, Television journalist/producer

Doug Mayer ‘00, Annapolis, MD, Political & communications consultant

Alexander McQuoid ‘98, Severna Park, MD, Economics professor/researcher

Zack Mills ‘98, Annapolis, MD, Executive chef/entrepreneur

Ariel Mitchell ‘09, Gibson Island, MD, Playwright

Joe Morris ‘08, Boston, MA, Olympic sailor

Maggie Morton Jackson ‘06, Tokyo, Japan, Public servant/political scientist

Jim Newell ‘03, Political journalist

Brady Nolan ‘01, Chevy Chase, MD, Fintech/corporate real estate executive

Liam O’Meara ‘00, Annapolis, MD, Environmentalist

Christina Parker Bridge ‘98, Philadelphia, PA, Pediatric audiologist

Roma Patel ‘05, Washington, DC, Private equity executive

Marshall Perrin ‘97, Baltimore, MD, Astrophysicist/inventor

Rachel Pritzlaff ‘09, New York, NY, Dancer/educator

Katherine Riddle ‘09, Washington, DC, Vocalist/musical theater actress

Julie Savage Parekh ‘04, Alexandria, VA, Event planner/entrepreneur

Kerry Serini McHugh ‘05, Frederick, MD, Non-profit executive/writer

Darren Smith ‘05, Shady Side, MD, Social worker/foster care administrator

Ashley Templeton ‘05, Washington, DC, Art gallery executive

Evan Washburn ‘03, Baltimore, MD, NFL on CBS sportscaster

Daniel Zambrano ‘02, Atlanta, GA, International attorney/strategist

Read the honorees bios here

The honorees were selected from a list of alumni who graduated in 1997 and beyond, and curated during a 90-day publicized, online nomination process, by an advisory committee comprised of Severn School school administrators and alumni, including Dan Ericson ‘98, Kate Myers ‘04, Caroline Burns ‘09, Jessica McDermott ‘97, Scott MacMullan ‘00, and Alumni Director Carrie Grimes ‘91.

The Admiral Alumni 40 Under 40 honorees will be celebrated at an invitation-only reception in Severn School’s Centennial Rotunda, as part of the kick off to the school’s annual Reunion Homecoming festivities on Saturday, October 5.

