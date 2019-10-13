Severn School announced new “40 Under 40” alumni awards
Severn School is pleased to announce their inaugural list of Admiral Alumni 40 Under 40. This program recognizes Severn School’s young alumni for leadership, outstanding career progression, and a demonstrated commitment to career, community, and craft. The inaugural class of honorees includes entrepreneurs, artists, designers, athletes, community servants, attorneys, chefs, medical professionals, teachers, inventors and more. These 40 alumni are recognized for giving back to their communities, and elevating Severn School’s mission to “pursue excellence in character, conduct, and scholarship, to marshal the courage to lead, and to develop the lasting desire to serve and achieve,” whether it be through their career or volunteer work.
This year’s 40 Under 40 honorees include:
- Sam Bennett ‘03, New York, NY, Fashion/costume designer
- Neil Bourdelaise ‘98, Delray Beach, FL, Home mortgage executive
- Coley Chacos ‘04, Northampton, MA, Broadcast video engineer
- Tommy Cleaver ‘00, Washington, DC, Commercial real estate executive/philanthropist
- Michele “Shelly” Coxander ‘06, Rochester, NY, Neuroscientist/human rights activist
- Court Creeden ‘97, Charlotte, NC, Financial advisor/ entrepreneur
- Billy DeLancey ‘02, Washington, D.C., Non-profit lobbyist/Peace Corps leader
- Katie Dickerson ‘09,Palo Alto, CA, Physician/community advocate
- Lauren Faust Hanzel ‘00, Charleston, SC, LCdr US Navy/ attorney
- Ebony Flowers ‘99, Denver, CO, Cartoonist/ethnographer
- Jane Friend ‘00, Annapolis, MD, Public school administrator/volunteer
- Bess Langbein ‘97, Annapolis, MD, Non-profit executive/volunteer
- Amy Galebach Crone ‘97, Harwood, MD, Agriculture innovator
- Dan Grimm ‘01, Seattle, WA, Fintech executive
- Eric Hadhazy ‘00, Palo Alto, CA, Medical researcher/EMT
- Jennifer Hartman Songer ‘98, Annapolis, MD, Federal civil servant/attorney
- Mike Heslin ‘04, Washington, DC, Tech entrepreneur/environmentalist
- Adam Jones ‘02, New York, NY, Civil servant/financier
- Amit Khandelwal ‘98, New York, NY, Economist/professor
- Nichole Marks ‘00, Hoboken, NJ, Television journalist/producer
- Doug Mayer ‘00, Annapolis, MD, Political & communications consultant
- Alexander McQuoid ‘98, Severna Park, MD, Economics professor/researcher
- Zack Mills ‘98, Annapolis, MD, Executive chef/entrepreneur
- Ariel Mitchell ‘09, Gibson Island, MD, Playwright
- Joe Morris ‘08, Boston, MA, Olympic sailor
- Maggie Morton Jackson ‘06, Tokyo, Japan, Public servant/political scientist
- Jim Newell ‘03, Political journalist
- Brady Nolan ‘01, Chevy Chase, MD, Fintech/corporate real estate executive
- Liam O’Meara ‘00, Annapolis, MD, Environmentalist
- Christina Parker Bridge ‘98, Philadelphia, PA, Pediatric audiologist
- Roma Patel ‘05, Washington, DC, Private equity executive
- Marshall Perrin ‘97, Baltimore, MD, Astrophysicist/inventor
- Rachel Pritzlaff ‘09, New York, NY, Dancer/educator
- Katherine Riddle ‘09, Washington, DC, Vocalist/musical theater actress
- Julie Savage Parekh ‘04, Alexandria, VA, Event planner/entrepreneur
- Kerry Serini McHugh ‘05, Frederick, MD, Non-profit executive/writer
- Darren Smith ‘05, Shady Side, MD, Social worker/foster care administrator
- Ashley Templeton ‘05, Washington, DC, Art gallery executive
- Evan Washburn ‘03, Baltimore, MD, NFL on CBS sportscaster
- Daniel Zambrano ‘02, Atlanta, GA, International attorney/strategist
The honorees were selected from a list of alumni who graduated in 1997 and beyond, and curated during a 90-day publicized, online nomination process, by an advisory committee comprised of Severn School school administrators and alumni, including Dan Ericson ‘98, Kate Myers ‘04, Caroline Burns ‘09, Jessica McDermott ‘97, Scott MacMullan ‘00, and Alumni Director Carrie Grimes ‘91.
The Admiral Alumni 40 Under 40 honorees will be celebrated at an invitation-only reception in Severn School’s Centennial Rotunda, as part of the kick off to the school’s annual Reunion Homecoming festivities on Saturday, October 5.
