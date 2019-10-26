Scenic Rivers Land Trust celebrates milestones with Conservation Celebration

Scenic Rivers Land Trust celebrated its first-ever Conservation Celebration fundraising gala on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at The Bistro at South River in Edgewater, Md. The event was held to honor the nonprofit’s 30th anniversary and its recent distinction as a nationally accredited land trust, making it one of only five accredited local land trusts in Maryland.

More than 100 friends and dedicated land conservation supporters attended the sold-out event, which raised over $20,000 and surpassed the organization’s fundraising goal. The funds will support Scenic River’s mission to protect the forests, wetlands, farmlands and other open spaces of Anne Arundel County.

“This was our first foray into this type of event,” said Sarah Knebel, Scenic River’s Executive Director. “We are very pleased with how well it turned out. It was wonderful to gather with our community of local land conservation supporters to celebrate our history and gear up for what comes next.”

Guests at the Conservation Celebration were treated to an open bar and a delicious fall-themed buffet and hors d’oeuvres; live classical guitar performed by guitarist Grayson Zuber; a special presentation on agroforestry from landscape designer Lincoln Smith of Forested LLC in Bowie, Md.; and a silent auction and raffle with fun finds and exciting experiences donated by members of Scenic Rivers Board of Directors, regional businesses and local supporters. As a token of appreciation, each guest received a succulent plant in a ceramic planter handcrafted by local potter and Scenic Rivers board member, Edmee Geis.

Scenic Rivers presented three awards at the event. Local artist and illustrator, Phyllis Saroff, was presented with the “Outstanding Volunteer Award” for her long history of donating custom artwork for Scenic River’s annual Walk for the Woods event signage and t-shirts. James and Sylvia Earl were presented with the “Pillars of Conservation” award to recognize their steadfast support of Scenic Rivers and other conservation efforts throughout the county. Paula Frohring of the Paul and Maxine Frohring Foundation was presented with the “Transformational Supporter Award” in recognition of the foundation’s impact on Scenic River’s recent achievements.

“It was important to honor these individuals at our celebration because their support is so closely linked to our recent successes,” said Nina Fisher, president of Scenic River’s Board of Directors. “We are also very thankful for our dedicated board and the support of our local sponsors. Because of their efforts, we were able to surpass our fundraising goals.”

