Revised holiday parking program officially release by City

At 5:00pm today, the City of Annapolis released the full (and final) version of the holiday parking program in Annapolis for the upcoming holiday season.

The City of Annapolis and Annapolis Parking will introduce a holiday parking program beginning on November 29 to give downtown Annapolis shoppers three hours of free parking at metered parking spaces. The program will run through December 31, 2019. Visitors will need to download and use the “ParkMobile” app (available on iOS and Android). The user code for three hours of free parking will be: ParkDTA. The program will be offered seven days a week. There is no enforcement at meters on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28.

The City of Annapolis has initiated these parking incentive programs to support a robust holiday shopping and dining season for downtown businesses. A variety of parking programs are available (see below). The holiday parking program at metered spaces with the ParkMobile app will allow businesses to distribute the code and attract customers to downtown between Black Friday and New Year’s Eve.

FREE PARKING FOR RESIDENTS: City of Annapolis residents are already eligible for two hours of free parking at City-owned downtown garages: Gotts Court, Knighton, Park Place and Noah Hillman. That program will continue. Visit the office at Hillman (150 Gorman Street) or Annapolis Parking (60 West Street, Suite 106), the City’s parking vendor, to get validation tickets to receive free parking. Residents are welcome Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..

FREE PARKING WITH PARK, SHOP & DINE: Visitors can get up to four hours of free parking at City-owned downtown garages: Gotts Court, Knighton, Park Place and Noah Hillman by shopping or dining at designated businesses and picking up validation coupons. See the complete list of nearly 30 downtown restaurants and shops (and validation information) by following this link.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS: During Midnight Madness, December 5, 12 and 19, visitors to downtown Annapolis can park for $5 at Knighton and Park Place and take the FREE Circulator bus to downtown (and back to the garages). Additionally, Calvert Street Garage at 19 St. Johns Street is free every weeknight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., so visitors for Midnight Madness should take advantage of this convenient parking option. Find it online here. During Midnight Madness, the City will provide extended Circulator Service. On these days, there will be two Circulators that will run from 4 p.m. to midnight from Park Place to West Street, State Garage at 19 St. Johns Street, State Circle (serving Maryland Avenue), to Church Circle, then Duke of Gloucester to City Dock, up Main Street and back to West Street and Park Place. Track the Circulator’s location in real-time by downloading the RLS Shuttle app on your smartphone and selecting, “Annapolis.”

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY (November 30th) and GRAND ILLUMINATION (December 1st): The Calvert Street Garage (aka State Garage) at 19 St. Johns Street is now a regular stop for the Circulator. Visitors for Small Business Saturday and Grand Illumination are encouraged to take advantage of the free parking at State Garage on weekends and then take the free Circulator to points of interest downtown.

USE THE CODE ‘ParkDTA’: The holiday three-hour free parking program will encourage residents and visitors to download and use the ParkMobile app. Eligible metered parking spaces are located on Main Street, Francis Street, West Street, Maryland Avenue, Prince George Street, City Dock, Calvert Street and Market Space. This free benefit with the code “ParkDTA” is for three hours (Nov. 29 – Dec. 31). To download ParkMobile, visit the app store on your iOS or Android smartphone and search for “ParkMobile.” The convenience charge is waived when users input the promotional code.

Some restrictions apply: meters that are marked “30-minute” do not qualify for the three-hour free parking. Drivers without a smartphone may use a call-in number to register for the free parking using the number: Parking enforcement remains in place for expired meters.

For a full list of holiday events in the city, visit www.Annapolis.gov and click on the calendar on the home page.