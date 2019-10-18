Rack Room shoes to open at the Village of Waugh Chapel

Greenberg Gibbons announced that Rack Room Shoes will join The Village at Waugh Chapel, the mixed-use development in Gambrills, Md. The family footwear retailer is expected to open in November 2019.

Rack Room Shoes carries shoes for men, women and children in comfort, dress, casual and athletic categories. The company offers a wide selection of nationally recognized brands known for their quality. The 8,481-square-foot store will be located next to Kung Fu Tea.

Rack Room Shoes joins Safeway, HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Pier 1 Imports, Chipotle, Robert Andrew Salon & Spa and many other national and regional retailers, fast casual restaurants and fine dining options at The Village at Waugh Chapel.

Located in West Anne Arundel County, The Village at Waugh Chapel incorporates 404,000 square feet of retail space, 400 senior apartments, a restaurant park, an office building and three acres of lakes, parks and promenades into an attractive, open-air, mixed-use development. The Village at Waugh Chapel is located next to the new Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, which is also managed by Greenberg Gibbons. For more information, go to shopwaughchapel.com.

