Rabid fox found in Severna Park

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a red fox near the intersection of Monmouth Avenue and Brandywine Avenue in Severna Park, Maryland. The red fox, which was found on October 4, has tested positive for rabies. If you or your pet had contact with a red fox, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7256 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat. It is also spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the red fox. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible. The Department of Health advises county residents not to feed wild or stray animals or leave food dishes outside. Pet owners should also keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations current.

To get a free fact sheet on rabies, call 410-222-7256. More information here – www.aahealth.org/rabies/

