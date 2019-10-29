Prescription Drug Take Back Day a tremendous success.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is thanking all of the citizens that participated in a very successful Prescription Drug Take Back initiative. The event was held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 and was sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Content Continues Below

Several hundred bottles of expired and unused medications were collected. Collection sites were established at each of the county’s four police districts and police headquarters. Approximately 342 pounds of various prescription medications were collected. These medications were turned over to the DEA for proper disposal. Each collection site was staffed with a representative from the Police Department as well as a DEA investigator to answer any questions or concerns about medications getting into to the wrong hands and the abuse of prescribed medication. Citizens were informed of the harm caused by flushing the unused medication down the toilet and how it affects the water, septic systems, the environment and overall public safety.

This event was held on a national level and the Anne Arundel County Police Department was proud to assist the Drug Enforcement Administration and the local community in this program. Citizens are reminded that there are drop boxes for unused medication in the lobby of each of the four police districts. These drop boxes are available to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Police Headquarters also has a drop box in the lobby available Monday – Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm. The boxes are provided so that unused medications can be disposed of in a safe manner.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB