Police searching for critically missing woman, last seen at AAMC

On October 7, 2019 the Anne Arundel County Police Department took a Missing Persons report for Ms. Mykema Claggett a 27-year-old female.

Ms. Claggett’s family is extremely worried about her well-being as she left her place of employment (a medical facility on Jennifer Road) on foot and has not been heard from since. She was last seen wearing blue and black scrubs.

This is very out of character for Ms. Claggett and anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

