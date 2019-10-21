Police offering $10,000 reward for information on missing teens

The Anne Arundel Count Police Department has announced a $10,000 reward for information resulting in the below missing persons being located.

Javier Rodriguez (DOB 6-3-1999) was reported missing on August 7, 2015. Javier was 16 at the time of his disappearance and was last seen leaving the Burger King on West Street in Annapolis. He had just finished his shift at 9:00 p.m. on August 6, 2015 and was still wearing his uniform. Javier left on a skateboard and has not been seen or heard from since.

Content Continues Below

David Rivera (DOB 11-15-2000) was reported missing on August 30, 2017. He was also 16 at the time of his disappearance. David was last seen at his house in the 200 block of Janwall Street in Annapolis at 10:00 a.m. on August 29, 2017. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and New Balance sneakers. David has not been seen or heard from since that date.

Anyone with ANY information is asked to call the Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. Anyone who would like to give information in Spanish is asked to call Cpl. Jose Cruz-Miranda at 410-222-0786. A release in Spanish will be following shortly.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB