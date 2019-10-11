PODACST: 1980s popstar Tiffany is coming to Rams Head On Stage on Sunday

If you were older than about 6 in 1987, you know Tiffany. I Think We’re Alone Now was the sound that defined her as she toured malls creating a career.

Fast forward 32 years. She is now on her 10th studio album with an entirely different sound!

Tiffany will be in Annapolis at the Rams Head On Stage on Sunday, October 13, 2019 for one show at 8pm.

Come out and relive a bit of your childhood and see what she has in store–you will be pleasantly surprised!

We caught about 10 minutes on the phone with her yesterday… have a listen!

