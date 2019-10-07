PHOTOS: Navy Vs Air Force 34-25

Again, Navy put on one of the best games in history on Saturday. If you did not see our live blor or our quick recap, please go have a look.

In the end, the Midshipmen prevailed over the Air Force Falcons 34-25 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Up next for the Midshipmen–Tulsa on the 12th, USF back home on the 19th, and homecoming here on the 26th versus Tulane!

As promised, action photos from the field!

