Phillips Seafood may be returning to Annapolis’ City Dock

Phillips Seafood may be returning to Annapolis with a new location just across Ego Alley from their old one on Dock Street.

Last Thursday (September 26) the company’s architect, Hammond-Wilson Architects, submitted a pre-application before the City’s Historic Preservation Commission for the new restaurant at 110 Compromise Street (the former Fawcett’s building). The new restaurant would join their other signature location in Baltimore, Washington, Ocean City and Atlantic City. But the new Annapolis location will have a twist. They want to have crabs delivered fresh to the dock outside the restaurant.

Content Continues Below

The concept meets all the zoning regulations currently in place; however there would need to be a small change of text to allow for “live delivery” of food to the venue.

We reached out to Phillips to get a timetable and more information on the concept, but they did not return our calls or emails. We have learned that the Mayor’s office is very supportive of this project; however, like all other new businesses, Phillips will need to comply with the permitting and regulations that go along with opening a new business in Annapolis.

This will be updated as we learn more.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB