Pedestrian struck and killed in early morning Glen Burnie accident

On October 10, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to 8th Avenue Northwest and Grayburn Drive in Glen Burnie for a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A Chevrolet pick-up truck, operated by Norman Faulkner (42) of Severn, was eastbound on 8th Avenue Northwest while a pedestrian, identified as Joshua Strong (35) of Glen Burnie, was crossing across 8th Avenue Northwest in the area of Grayburn Drive. The Faulkner’s truck struck Strong in the eastbound lane of 8th Avenue Northwest. Strong was declared deceased on the scene by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. Faulkner remained on the scene.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the crash appears to be pedestrian error; however speed may have also contributed to this crash. There were no signs of impairment on the part of the driver. Drug and alcohol use on the part of the pedestrian will be determined by pending toxicology tests.

