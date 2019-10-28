Pasadena road improvements underway

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is beginning a project to enhance safety and traffic operations at a key intersection in Pasadena. Last week, crews began realigning MD 915A (Long Hill Road) at the MD 177 (Mountain Road) intersection, which will make it easier for Long Hill Road motorists to safely merge onto MD 177. The $1.1 million project will open to traffic by spring 2020.

Currently, traffic volumes make it difficult for motorists traveling north on Long Hill Road to merge onto MD 177. Crews will remove the northbound Long Hill Road travel lane and shift it further east. The new location allows left and right hand turns from Long Hill Road to MD 177, instead of a single lane.

The off-ramp movement from eastbound MD 177 onto southbound Long Hill Road will remain in place. Left turning traffic from westbound MD 177 will use a spur movement to merge onto southbound Long Hill Road; it will serve as a one-way movement, then return to two-way operations just south of the connection.

The initial phase of work includes installing environmental controls, signing, curb and gutter and identifying underground utilities for relocation. Crews will also improve drainage, add a sidewalk on the south side of MD 177, and pave and stripe all movements at the intersection. Single lane closures will occur weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Approximately 23,000 vehicles per day use this section of MD 177 each day. MDOT SHA’s contractor, Sunny Acres Landscaping of Davidsonville, will perform the work.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for motorists, as well as our crews. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and, look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slowdown in construction zones.

