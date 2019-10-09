“Herrmann
Pasadena home invasion. Anne Arundel County Police still searching for suspect

| October 09, 2019, 02:58 PM

Last night (October 9, 2019) at 10:45pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 800 block of 205th Street in Pasadena for a home invasion.

The homeowner advised a white male entered her home with a gun. The male grabbed the victims purse and stole personal property, to include her car.

Responding officers observed the vehicle who continued to flee the area when officers attempted to stop it. A short time later the vehicle crashed into a fence and the suspect fled on foot.

Officers on the ground and in the air canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect. There were no injuries reported during this incident and the homeowner advised she left her door unlocked.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Suspect: White male, early-mid 20’s, armed with a handgun.

