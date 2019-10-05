Parole Health Center to celebrate 83 years of service to community

The Parole Health Center is celebrating 83 years of providing medical services to residents of Parole, Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. The event will be held on October 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Holiday Court in Annapolis. City of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will be the keynote speaker with Carroll Hynson, Jr. as Master of Ceremony.

The Parole Health Center, also known as the Community Health Center at Parole, Inc., was founded in 1936 to provide health services, particularly maternity services, to the African American community in Annapolis. At the time, African Americans were not permitted into the whites-only maternity ward of the local hospital.

In 1944, a building fund was established, financed entirely by African Americans with the motto, “Every Child Has the Right to be Born a Healthy Child.” The center also administered child medical services and immunizations.

Over the years, the health center has provided health services regardless of race, ethnicity or ability to pay. The Parole Health Center has provided thousands of residents health services in its 83 years by utilizing the services of volunteers, churches, social service organizations, medical professionals and others. Their work would not be possible without support from the community, families, politicians and businesses.

At the October 18 Appreciation Dinner, honorees will include Raynaldo Brown for a backpack drive, Amanda Simpson of Essex Bank, Ebony Stanmore of Elite All-Stars Drum and Bugle Corps, Cell Spitfire Paintings and Design, Grace & Elegance Salon, Moon’s Barbershop and Tunnel Vision. Tickets for the event are $60.

To purchase tickets contact Alice K. Wright at (410) 267-1496, or Alma Cropper at 410-263-2429 or e-mail [email protected].

