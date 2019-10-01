October is Reading and Financial Literacy Month in Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed October 1 to October 31 as Reading and Financial Literacy Month in Maryland. As part of the announcement, Governor Hogan encouraged Marylanders to participate in Read Across Maryland, the annual program launched by the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, Inc. in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives.

“Literacy has the power to change families for the better, build professional and personal skills, and expand our worldview. Literacy is essential for education,” said Governor Hogan. “Read Across Maryland will go beyond just reading a book. It will connect different generations and ethnic groups together, include libraries geared for the disabled, blind, and deaf and hard of hearing, as well as allow experiences in reading through innovative technologies for digital natives.”

In cities and towns across Maryland, educators, students, librarians, legislators, athletes, parents, grandparents, and others will develop Read Across Maryland activities to bring reading and financial literacy excitement to people of all ages, with the goal of equipping them to become successful readers and financial stewards. The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, along with Governor Hogan and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives is asking for Marylanders to join them in advocating and celebrating reading and financial literacy during October.

Available reading activities can be found here and the instructions for hosting an activity, including a sample event flyer, are posted at goci.maryland.gov/ReadAcrossMD.

All participating individuals and organizations are encouraged to make social media postings on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag, #ReadAcrossMD.

