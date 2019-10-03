October 3, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (HOMEOWNER SHOOTS TEEN, RIPKEN RULES, SMITH FOR MAYOR?)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…A Glen Burnie homeowner shot a teen he thought was vandalizing his property. Judge Laura Ripken says video will be admissible in Ramos trial. MD Secretary of Transportation on hot seat with Board of Public Works. Forever 21 releases names of 5 Maryland stores to close. Maryland is ranked the richest state in the US. Navy Air Force game is sold out; but Military Bowl tickets are on sale! It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast