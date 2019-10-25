October 25, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (MILLER STEPS ASIDE, BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT NAMED, ARLOTTO WALKS BACK STATEMENT)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Senate President Mike Miller resigned the Presidency, but will retain his seat in the Senate. Annapolis Police named a suspect in a recent bank robbery. Anne Arundel County Police investigating a shooting. County Schools Superintendent George Arlotto says he misspoke when he said there was no written protocol for sexual assault. X-Ray your candy and check out this Saturday’s Legacy Business Series with Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat. It is Friday so we have our weekend picks…which include the final weekend Homestead Gardens’ Fall Festival, Halloween parties, movies under the stars, an escape room, a fall fest, an Anniversary party, a pride party, a clean up and a spooky symphony! And of course…George from DMV Weather will be here with your local weather forecast!

