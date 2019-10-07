“Herrmann
Nominations sought for Anne Arundel County’s 2020 Teacher of the Year

| October 07, 2019, 10:51 AM

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Teacher of the Year for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the county’s Independent Schools.

Nominees and winners will be recognized at the 34th annual Excellence in Education awards, hosted by the 21st Century Education Foundation & Anne Arundel County Public Schools, on April 16, 2020. Teresa Beilstein, a third-grade teacher at South Shore Elementary, was named the 2019 AACPS Teacher of the Year at last year’s event and is now a finalist for the Maryland State Teacher of the Year.

AACPS has had finalists for the state honor in each of the last five years, including 2017-2018 Maryland State Teacher of the Year, Josh Carroll of South River High School.

Do you know an #AACPSAwesome teacher who should be recognized?  Colleagues, parents, or other community members who would like to nominate an educator from their school should speak with the school’s principal.  Nomination forms are available at www.aacps.org/toy.

Nominations are due by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

