Newly branded Luminis Health names new general counsel and chief legal officer

Luminis Health announces Timothy Adelman, Esq., as its general counsel and chief legal officer, effective Oct. 28.

Adelman comes to Luminis Health from Indianapolis-based Hall, Render, Killian, Heath and Lyman, P.C., the largest law firm focused exclusively on healthcare law in the United States, where he serves as managing partner. Adelman also served on the Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) Foundation Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to Luminis Health,” says Victoria Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health and president/CEO of AAMC. “His selection for this role resulted from a national search process that attracted healthcare attorneys from across the United States. As the unanimous choice of the multi-disciplinary selection panel, Tim brings not only a national view of healthcare law, but also an in-depth understanding of Maryland’s unique regulatory environment.”

A nationally recognized leader in the health-law industry, Adelman recently completed a six-year term as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Health Lawyers Association, serving as the secretary of the association, member of the Executive Committee as well as chair of the Membership Committee. He now leads the association’s 2030 Task Force, looking at the evolution of the healthcare industry and health-law industry over the next decade.

A contributing author of the Hearing Officer’s Guidebook and author of its 2010 supplement, Adelman is frequently asked to present around the country on issues relating to credentialing, peer review and regulatory compliance.

He holds a J.D. with honors from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and MBA from the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business. He earned his BA with honors from Franklin and Marshall College.

