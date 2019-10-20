Navy steamrolls USF in 35-3 rout bringing the Mids within 1 game of a bowl

The Navy Midshipmen are on a roll and they just rolled over the University of South Florida 35-3 yesterday in front of a crowd of 29,744. And the Mids needed it.

Content Continues Below

It is safe to say that the disappointing season that was 2018 is no longer in the rear-view mirror for Coach Ken Niumatololo and his newly energized and organized coaching staff. The Mids are now 5-1 and one win away from another bowl appearance in the post season.

The Midshipmen came out strong and scored their 1st TD with 3:56 on the clock and never looked back. Navy held USF to just 3 points as the Mids and Wisconsin (49-0) are the only two USF opponents to hold the Bulls to single digits this season.

The 3 points are the fewest Navy has given up since defeating VMI, 41-3, on Sept. 22, 2012. And, it is the first time since Dec. 30, 2013 that Navy has not surrendered a touchdown when the Mids defeated Middle Tennessee, 25-6, in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The defense was on-point yesterday with 5 sacks of USF QB Jordan McCloud; 3 at the hands of LB Jacob Springer; and they were able to hold a USF team to only 267 total yards.

All of Navy’s scoring plays were a site to see.

67-yd run by Malcolm Perry

58-yd run by Jamale Carothers

23-yd pass from CJ Williams to OJ Davis

21-yd run Malcolm Perry, 26-yd run Tazh Maloy.

In the end, Navy rushed for 434 yards (a season high) and threw for a season low of 23 yards.

Up next is the Tulane Green Wave next weekend at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Tulane is 5-2 coming off a loss to the team that dealt Navy their only loss of the season–Memphis.

There will be some challenges for the Midshipmen and Nuumatololo in the coming weeks:

October 19, 2019 – Tulane (Home) is 5-2

November 1, 2019 – UConn (Away) is 1-6

November 16, 2019 – 8th ranked Notre Dame (Away) is 5-1 with a 4-0 home record

November 23, 2019 – Current AAC leader SMU (Away) is 7-0

November 30, 2019 – Houston (Away) is 3-4

December 7, 2019 – A potential AAC Championship Game

December 14, 2019 – Army (Home, but played in Philadelphia) is at 3-4 after coming out strong this season having suffered 3 back to back losses in the past three weeks.

We spoke with Bill Givens, the Director of Operations for the stadium, prior to the season and his prediction for the season was 8 and 4. We’ll see but at this point it looks like he may be right on. Have a listen to this podcast..lot’s of great info about Navy Football and in particular the Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium.

Images © 2019 | NJF for Eye On Annapolis

Related

Eye On Annapolis will be all over the Midshipmen for the remaining three home games–two here in Annapolis and one in Philadelphia against Army. Please be sure to follow us onand like ourpage…and subscribe to the Daily News Brief–it’s out daily local newsthat comes out every Monday through Friday at 7am. For our live coverage of this game, please visit our live blog

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports