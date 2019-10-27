Navy Kicks their way into a Bowl game with 48 yard, last minute field goal

Navy suffered a forgettable season a year ago, going 3-10 and 2-6 in the AAC, and many wondered if their presence in a conference was going to be the death of their lethal triple-option offense. Saturday, they excised those demons by winning their sixth game against a hot Tulane club that beat Navy by one point last season. After giving up a 24-point lead, freshman kicker Bijan Nichols drilled a 48-yard field goal as the clock struck zero to give the Navy Midshipmen their 15th bowl game in 17 years. The final score: 41-38.

The Mids came out hot behind running back Jamale Carothers 110-yards rushing. That wasn’t his total for the game, that was his first quarter stats. In the first 15-minutes of Saturdays AAC showdown, Carothers rushed for two scores (52 and 35-yard scores) and caught a 31-yard TD pass from Malcolm Perry. He had never had 100-yards rushing in a game before. The Mid’s had 240 total yards in the first quarter and took a comfortable 21-0 lead.

Content Continues Below

But Tulane is having a resurgence of their own. The Green Wave are looking to go to a bowl game for the second time in as many seasons and coming into the game at 5-1, they proved they can overcome the odds. After a first-quarter where they could only gain 14-yards of total offense, Tulane came out in the second quarter and put it to Navy in a big way. Tulane put up 14-points behind 194-yards and only allowed Navy 85 yards.

Navy was up 14 points at the half but continued to struggle against Tulane’s defense and quarterback Justin McMillian’s electric play. McMillan threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another two scores in the loss.

Navy’s defense deserves a tremendous amount of credit despite giving up 38 points and 477 total yards of offense on the day. Navy’s offense couldn’t find its rhythm after a hot start, but the Mid’s defense, led by Sophomore Diego Fagot, made crucial plays that helped put Navy in the position to win in the end. Fagot picked off McMillian in the second quarter to help soften the blow Tulane’s 14-point second quarter. Navy’s defense had 9 tackles for loss, including 4 sacks on the QB. None of those sacks were more important that Fagot’s in the 4th quarter.

Coming into the 4th quarter with the ball, Tulane was threatening to take the lead, but Fagot sacked McMillan for a loss of 12, forcing the Green Wave to kick a game-tying FG instead.

It took until the middle of the 4th quarter, but the Mid’s finally got back on track behind inspired play from QB Malcolm Perry. Perry opened things up, which allowed Carothers to score with 5:23 left in the game. Tulane answered back with a score of their own, and only 61-seconds left on the clock. Perry put the team on his back, rushing five times for 55-yards and setting up the game-winning FG as time expired.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports