More work by SHA along Route 450 between Annapolis and Crofton this week

Starting this week, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will clean and clear debris from inlets and culverts on MD 450 (Defense Highway) between Huntwood Drive and Pebblebrook Court in Gambrills. The maintenance work will address locations susceptible to flooding. Crews are scheduled to start work tomorrow and will work on site between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays, with a possible earlier start based on weather forecasts and need. Traffic will be guided through work areas using a flagging operation during the next few weeks.

In addition, MDOT SHA’s contractor will temporarily close a section of MD 450 between Ridges Gateway and Crownsville Road/South Haven Road the weekend of October 25. This section of MD 450 will be closed starting at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, October 25 through 5 a.m. Monday, October 28. The contractor is installing new, larger reinforced concrete pipes that will also accommodate a greater volume of water. During the temporary closure, motorists will be detoured to US 50/US 301 (John Hanson Highway) and MD 424 (Davidsonville Road.) Nearly 8,000 motorists travel on this section of Defense Highway every day, so motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for motorists, as well as our crews. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slowdown in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto md511.maryland.gov.

