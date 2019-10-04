More information emerges about the body discovered in Glen Burnie earlier this week

This is an update to a story originally published on October 1, 2019.

On Thursday, October 3, 2019 the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) performed an autopsy on the human remains recovered September 30 and October 1, 2019. Preliminarily the OCME is advising the recovered remains appear to be from the same body. Further DNA testing will assist in determining the relation of the remains.

Several tips have come in regarding the possible identity of the unknown remains. Homicide Detectives will be following up on the tips to try and positively identify the person. The OCME is advising the remains appear to be a 25-35 years of age female, approximately 5’01 and was missing several teeth. A light colored tank top was recovered from the person when the remains were discovered. The results of the autopsy are pending at this time as the investigation continues.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is working with neighboring jurisdictions in an attempt to positively identify the remains. This is a very fluid and active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.



