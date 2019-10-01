More downtown Annapolis businesses offering free parking to customers

Seven additional downtown businesses are now offering customers free parking in City-owned garages through the City’s Park Shop & Dine program. The new businesses are:

A total of 28 businesses now offer free parking via Park Shop & Dine. Customers may earn up to four hours of parking free in Noah Hillman, Gotts Court, Knighton or Park Place garages simply by asking for Park Shop & Dine validations at participating businesses. The program is administered by SP+, the city’s parking management firm.

Content Continues Below

How Park Shop & Dine works

Businesses purchase Park Shop & Dine validations (55 cents per validation, minimum 100 per month) and provide them to customers. Participating businesses typically require in-store purchases for customers to be eligible. When exiting a parking garage, customers may use up to four validations. Customers who plan to use more than one validation per visit should proceed to the garage exit where they will insert the ticket received at garage entry, followed by their validation tickets. The remaining balance can be paid with a credit or debit card. If customers plan to use only one Park Shop & Dine validation ticket, they may use the Pay-On-Foot machine or pay at the garage exit.

Existing Park Shop & Dine members include:

Businesses wishing to participate in Park Shop & Dine may contact SP+, parking management firm for the City of Annapolis, at [email protected] or (443) 648-3087 or visit the SP+ office located at 60 West Street, Suite 106, from 8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB