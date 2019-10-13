Military Bowl tickets now on sale

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and Patriot Point. This year’s game will be played on Friday, Dec. 27. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org/tickets or by calling TicketWest at 888-479-6300.

For the sixth consecutive season, the Military Bowl will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The game will be televised on ESPN.

“We are looking forward to another great Bowl Week in the National Capital Region and a fantastic gameday in Annapolis,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We’ll be joined by the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, Miss America, Medal of Honor Recipients and many more. We can’t wait for this year’s game as we raise money for the USO and Patriot Point.”

For the 10th consecutive year, the Military Bowl will provide at least $100,000 to the USO and complimentary tickets will be available for active-duty service members and their families. Ticket vouchers will be distributed through the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore in early December.

Stadium seating is priced at $30, $45, $60, $70 and $80. Visit militarybowl.org/tickets for information on available suites and hospitality packages.

In the 2018 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, Cincinnati rallied to beat Virginia Tech, 35-31, in a game that featured a bowl-record seven lead changes before a crowd of 32,832. It was the sixth time in seven years that the Military Bowl drew a crowd of more than 30,000 to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, which has a capacity of 34,000.

In addition to supporting USO-Metro, proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates, visit militarybowl.org, download the Military Bowl app, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MilitaryBowl or like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook.

