Mexican musical quartet to perform free concert at St. Johns this Sunday

A musical Mexican quartet, the Natalia Arroyo Ensemble, will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in the Francis Scott Key Auditorium, 60 College Ave., at St. John’s College in Annapolis.

Presenting traditional and contemporary music from northern and central Mexico, the quartet mixes pieces from Mexico with Latin rhythms using guitar, violin, double bass, and traditional instruments of the areas.

The leader, Natalia Arroyo, is a multi-instrumentalist and composer and has performed in festivals and musical events throughout the world, including the Smithsonian Folk Festival in Washington, D.C. She is also recognized for her work with the Ecological Group of Island Conservation in Ensenada and for her help with music groups for young musicians from the region.

The free performance is sponsored by World Artists Experiences in partnership with the Embassy of Mexico and in cooperation with St. John’s College. WAE is a non-profit organization which bridges international understanding through citizen and cultural diplomacy. For additional information see the WAE website at www.WorldArtists.org.

