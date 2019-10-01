Maintenance worker finds body in Glen Burnie

Yesterday morning, September 30, 2019, at approximately 11:15 a.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a wooded area along Elvaton Road near Silent Breeze Court in Glen Burnie for a report of a body being discovered. The body was discovered by a maintenance worker fro the Windbrook Apartments.

Upon arrival, Officers were directed to the human remains and the Homicide Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Content Continues Below

Homicide detectives worked with the Evidence Collection Unit in processing the scene. The Anne Arundel County Recruit Class responded and assisted with a thorough search of the wooded area where items of evidentiary value were collected. A Forensic Investigator with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had the remains transported for an autopsy. The postmortem examination will be conducted today and will aid in determining the identity of the remains along with a cause and manner of death.

Preliminary examination leads detectives to believe the remains may be that of a female and had been deceased in the area for several weeks.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is working with neighboring jurisdictions in an attempt to positively identify the remains. This is a very fluid and active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB