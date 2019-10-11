Live! Casino Hotel employee charged with cashing fraudulent vouchers

On October 9, 2019 at approximately 3:00 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Maryland Live Casino to investigate a theft scheme incident.

Officers met with a casino staff member who advised that a casino employee, identified as Ronald Dalisay, allegedly printed five fraudulent vouchers and personally cashed them between September 26, 2019 and October 6, 2019.

Content Continues Below

The total value of the vouchers was $14, 500. Dalisay was arrested on October 9, 2019.

Suspect:

Ronald Dejesus Dalisay | 44 | 2100 block of Wheaton Way | Ellicott City, Maryland

Charges:

Theft: $1,500 To Under $25,000 (5 cts)

Theft Scheme: $1,500 To <$25k

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB