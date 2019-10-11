“Herrmann
Live! Casino Hotel employee charged with cashing fraudulent vouchers

| October 11, 2019, 05:15 PM

On October 9, 2019 at approximately 3:00 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Maryland Live Casino to investigate a theft scheme incident.

Officers met with a casino staff member who advised that a casino employee, identified as Ronald Dalisay, allegedly printed five fraudulent vouchers and personally cashed them between September 26, 2019 and October 6, 2019.

The total value of the vouchers was $14, 500. Dalisay was arrested on October 9, 2019.

Suspect:

  • Ronald Dejesus Dalisay | 44 |  2100 block of Wheaton Way | Ellicott City, Maryland

Charges:

  • Theft: $1,500 To Under $25,000 (5 cts)
  • Theft Scheme: $1,500 To <$25k

