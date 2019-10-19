LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs University of South Florida | October 19, 2019, 3:30pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

After a resounding 45-17 victory over Tulsa on October 12th, Navy (4-1) is on a roll and well on their way to turning around the dismal 2018 season. Navy and University of South Florida (USF) (3-3) will meet on the gridiron for the third time, all as conference foes, when they square off on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium . Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm.

The Mids are looking to win three-consecutive games for the first time since 2017 when they won five in a row to start the year.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:11 pm.

The National Anthem will take place at 3:21:30 pm, followed by a flyby at the end of the National Anthem.

Saturday’s flyby will feature four Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “GUNSLINGERS” of VFA-105 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va. Piloting the lead aircraft will be Lt. Cmdr. Jim Sheets, USNA Class of 2006, in the slot, Executive Officer Cmdr. Alex Armatas, Class of 2002, left wing Lt. Cmdr. Brian Jones, Class of 2007 and right wing Lt. Aaron Dougherty, Class of 2014. The GUNSLINGERS are attached to Carrier Airwing 3 and are preparing for a 2020 combat deployment aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

A parachute jumper from team Fasttrax will jump into the stadium at 3:28 pm.

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak and Randy Cross upstairs and Sheehan Stanwick Burch on the sidelines.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air from 1:30-2:30 pm with Wiley Baker and Bill Lusby serving as the hosts.

Scott Wykoff and Keith Mills will host the Navy Football Insider Show on Saturday from 2:00-2:30 pm on WBAL Radio (1090 AM, 101.5 FM).

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates on our podcast. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Glenn A. Miller Photography.

