LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Tulane | October 26, 2019, 3:30pm

After a trouncing (35-3) of USF last week, Navy (5-1) is on a roll and is within a single game of earning a bowl appearance this season.

Navy and Tulane will meet on the gridiron for the 24th time when they square off on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm for the Homecoming game.

A win by Navy would make the Mids bowl eligible for the 15th time in the last 17 years.

Saturday’s game will feature the eighth-ranked rushing offense in Tulane (287.7 yds/gm) vs. the 16th-ranked rush defense in Navy (96.7 yds/gm) and the 24th-ranked scoring offense in Tulane (36.0 pts/gm) vs. the 12th-ranked scoring defense in Navy (16.2 pts/gm).

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:11 pm.

The National Anthem will take place at 3:21:30 pm, followed by a flyover at the end of the National Anthem.

Saturday’s fly-over will feature four Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. Piloting the lead aircraft will be Cmdr. Damon “Profile” Loveless, USNA Class of 2001. The wing aircraft will be piloted by, Lt. Austin “Brawndo” Haynie, USNA Class of 2015, Lt. Andrew Casson and Lt. j.g. Tyler White. The Tomcatters fly the lethal F/A-18 Super Hornet and are trained to do a variety of air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. They are prepared to deploy and defend freedom anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice.

A parachute jumper from Team Fastrax will jump into the stadium at 3:28 pm.

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 3:32 pm.

At halftime, the Drum & Bugle Corps and USNA band will perform.

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak and Randy Cross upstairs and Sheehan Stanwick Burch on the sidelines.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates on our podcast. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Glenn A. Miller Photography.

