Liquified Creative steps in again as premiere sponsor for the MRE’s Tug-of-War

On Saturday at the crack of noon, Eastport and Annapolis will face off in the 22nd annual Tug-of-War. All funds raised by the Tug-of-War and other MRE events are distributed to various charitable organizations in the Annapolis area.

This quirky tradition dates back to 1997 and is billed as the longest international Tug-of-War over water in the world. The rivalry began when the residents of Eastport’s access to the city of Annapolis was cut off due to the temporary closure of the Compromise Street bridge due to construction. This closure, which cut off the community residents and businesses, caused somewhat of an uproar and an overwhelming feeling of rejection. In an effort to declare their independence from the City of Annapolis, residents of The Maritime Republic of Eastport (MRE) challenged the city to the first tug-of-war competition.

Liquified Creative continues to join in the efforts to carry The MRE to victory. Being a local Eastport business, this creative marketing and advertising agency decided it was imperative to get involved with this community event. Seeing that the MRE distributes all funds raised by the Tug and other MRE events to various charitable organizations in the Annapolis area, Liquified Creative knew this was an organization that they would be honored to partner with.

This agency has always placed a high value on community partnerships. Liquified Creative continues to partner with local organizations such as the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation, Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre, Fish for A Cure, and the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce to name a few. This being said, becoming a contributing partner with the annual Tug-of-War made sense.

In addition to continuing to be a Premier sponsor for the second year in a row, Liquified Creative has offered support through various marketing, advertising, and creative services. “Developing the creative branding for the collateral and signage for this year’s event has been an exciting and creative experience. Our agency loves supporting our local community, its events, causes, businesses, and the people who live and work here”, said Shawn Noratel, agency Founder and Creative Director.

Make sure to join the fun on November 2nd and watch teams will battle across the water to earn bragging rights for either Annapolis or Eastport. In addition, each side will host their own party; Eastport, of course, is known to throw the best one. The Tug-of-War lasts a few hours, but the party continues throughout the whole day. If you would like more information on The Maritime Republic of Eastport or the Tug- of -War, visit themre.org/tug/.

