Legacy Business Spotlight: Sew Beautiful



Up in Severna Park along Riggs Avenue, directly across the street from Severna Park Elementary School sits a beautiful blue cottage just waiting to make your home special — Sew Beautiful!

Today, we sit down with Margaret Blunt who started this custom window treatment and “soft goods” company nearly 20 years ago in her basement. Her customer service and eye for design have taken her to homes all over Anne Arundel County to the Eastern Shore, to Florida and Charleston.

Have a listen as we learn how Sew Beautiful grew from a basement in Shipley’s Choice to the premiere window treatment company in the area. Sew Beautiful is a member of the Annapolis Design District and Margaret is proud to work alongside the exceptional companies that comprise it. You can also follow Sew Beautiful on Facebook and Instagram.

