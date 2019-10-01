League of Convervation Voters names new Executive Director

Maryland League of Conservation Voters (Maryland LCV) and Maryland League of Conservation Voters Education Fund (Maryland LCV Ed Fund) is pleased to announce that Kim Coble will serve as Executive Director of Maryland’s premier non-partisan environmental organization.

A long-time recognized leader in Maryland’s environmental community, Kim comes to Maryland LCV from US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment as their Chief Operating Officer. She worked for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) for over twenty years, eight of which she served as the Maryland Executive Director and lead the organization’s policy and restoration efforts in Maryland. Kim served as Vice President of Environmental Protection and Restoration for CBF and oversaw the organization’s policy, outreach and restoration work across the entire Chesapeake Watershed.

“Kim brings the breadth of experience, significant management skills, and an inspiring vision for the organization,” said Maryland LCV Board Chair Ed Hatcher. “We are thrilled to have her lead Maryland LCV as we seek to build on recent legislative triumphs and elevate Maryland to being a top-tier state in the effort to combat the climate crisis.”

“It’s a challenging yet momentous time for bold ideas and having one of Maryland’s well-respected leaders assume the helm of our organization at this time is ideal,” said Maryland LCV Education Fund Board Secretary, Joy Blackwood. “Kim’s insightfulness and astute instincts will enable us continue the fight to solve the climate crisis, strengthen existing relationships, and cultivate new partnerships within diverse areas, while ensuring we remain the leading environmental voice within state.”

Kim has also served on the Maryland Ethics Commission, acted as Environmental Advisor to the Bishop for the Maryland Episcopal Diocese, and was selected as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. Kim comes to Maryland LCV with extensive legislative and policy experience as well as visionary leadership.

Coble will be formally introduced at the organization’s 2019 Environmental Leadership Awards Dinner, celebrating Maryland LCV’s 40th Anniversary on October 24, 2019, in Annapolis at the Westin Hotel. Secure your tickets today here.

