Iris Littig, of Annapolis, named DisAbility Awareness Honoree for 2019

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities announced this week the name of the 2019 DisAbility Awareness Day Honoree. This annual award is presented to an individual in the community who has made a life-time commitment to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. The Honoree is recognized at the annual DisAbility Awareness Day event.

This year, Iris Littig of Annapolis is the distinguished recipient of this award. Iris has been a dedicated advocate for the disability community for many years. A graduate of Cornell University, she pursued her graduate degree in social work from the University of Michigan. She went on to earn a Master of Social Sciences in social work at the University of Buffalo. During her career, Mrs. Littig served as the director of several clinics and programs for children and adults with disabilities locally, regionally and internationally. She also had her own private social work practice with a focus on autism and intellectual disabilities.

Mrs. Littig’s passion for her work led her to serve on numerous commissions and action groups to advocate for people with disabilities. In fact, Mrs. Littig is an original member of the Anne Arundel County Commission on Disabilities and served on the Commission for 24 years.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Iris in both of my roles as the former ADA Coordinator and now in my current position,” stated Pamela Jordan, director, Department of Aging and Disabilities. “I have learned so much from her over the years and treasure her compassion and can-do spirit in terms of her advocacy for people with disabilities.”

Mrs. Littig will be honored at the annual DisAbility Awareness Day event on October 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Westfield Annapolis Mall.

This event is held in October each year during National Disability Awareness Month. In addition to honoring Mrs. Littig, businesses, employers and community groups will be recognized for their contributions to improving the lives of people of with disabilities over the past year. Resource exhibitors and entertainment will present throughout the event. ASL interpreters and CART will be on-hand for anyone who is deaf of hard of hearing that wishes to attend.

The event is free to public.

