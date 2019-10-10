Illegal dice game in HACA’s Robinwood community leads to weapons and drug charges

Early this morning (October 10, 2019) at 1:00am, officers from the Annapolis Police Department were patrolling the HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue when patrol officers observed a group of people outside playing dice.

In Annapolis, it is illegal to play games of chance, like craps. As officers approached the group on foot several subjects fled, including two male suspects who fled into the woods.

Some officers were standing by on the other side of the woods on Hunt Meadow Drive and saw the two men running, but could not stop them before they entered the woods again. One of the men was seen reaching into his waistband and pants while he was running.

The officers began a methodical search for the men and finally located them near Hunt Meadow Dr.

One of the suspects, Martin Smith, 28, of Annapolis, was found to have a baggie of suspected marijuana weighing approximately 18 grams and a digital scale in his possession. The other suspect, Tywond Blair, 21, of Annapolis, was the one officers saw reaching into his waistband.

An officer and his K-9 partner checked the path that the suspects fled down and discovered a loaded handgun, digital scale and an additional bag of suspected marijuana weighing approximately 32 grams.

Another bag of suspected marijuana weighing approximately 20 grams was located near the area the suspects originally fled from.

Smith was arrested and charged with possession of CDS with intent to distribute, illegal possession of the handgun and six other related criminal charges.

Blair was arrested and charged with possession of CDS with intent to distribute, illegal possession of the handgun and seven other related criminal charges. Both are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

