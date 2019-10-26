Hospice golf tournament raises $165K

Each year, Hospice of the Chesapeake wonders if the committee guiding its annual Golf Tournament can outdo itself. Each year, the committee responds by smashing fundraising records and adding features to make the tournament a must-play event.

This year was no exception. A long list of sponsors and more than 240 golfers helped raise more than $165,000 for the nonprofit that serves Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, $22,000 more than last year.

No doubt the venue and a day filled with food, drinks and giveaways helped to make the day another record breaker. Held Oct. 10 at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, the tournament offered foursomes goodie bags brimming with gifts and hospitality that began with an omelet bar in the morning, oysters and shrimp with grilled lunch at the turn and an awards banquet to cap off the day. An added feature this year was a pop-up pro-shop where golfers can choose gifts to add to their goodie bags.

The winning teams for the group playing the Lakes course were Rodney Thompson, Ryan Thompson, Rob Pohland and Kurt Brandquist in first place; Jessie Syms, Terri McNichalas, Debbie Giese and Rob Giese in second place; and Gus Kurtz, Tony Tawney, Tim Klug and Carl Kalapaska in third place. The winners on the River course were John Chiodo, Alex Hoiser, Don Cahill and Matthew Bassler in first place; Brian Gibbons, Roger London, Austin Groves, Jim Euler in second place; and Nick Neary, Rob Burns, Mike Uleckas and Joe McNees in third place

The presenting sponsors were First National Bank and All Green Management, Inc., with co-sponsors Carpet and Wood Floor Liquidators and Ken Stanley.

