Homeowner arrested after shooting teen suspected of tampering

On October 1, 2019 at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a call for a destruction to auto in the 300 block of Columbus Road in Glen Burnie.

As officers were arriving, a call came in for a shooting victim at an area hospital.

The shooting victim stated he had been shot on Columbus Road.

Investigation revealed that the homeowner, identified as Roy Allen Birk, called in the initial destruction to auto call, has been having problems with juveniles in the neighborhood damaging his property. The homeowner heard a loud noise outside near his vehicle and shot at the subject one time with a handgun from inside his house.

The subject was struck one time in the upper body and responded to an area hospital. The 15-year-old juvenile shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. The homeowner was arrested and charged.

Birk has had no prior legal troubles according to electronic court records and is being held at the Jennifer Road detention center on a no bond status awaiting a bail review hearing tomorrow.

This is still an very active investigation and Northern District Detectives are asking anyone with any information to please call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Arrested:

Roy Allen Birk | 46 | 300 block of Columbus Road | Glen Burnie, Maryland

Charges:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Use of a Firearm in a Felony

