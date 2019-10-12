HeimLantz, CPAs and Advisors, named a 2019 Best Firm for Women

Content Continues Below

HeimLantz, CPAs and Advisors, was recently named as one of the 2019 Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms for Women. Accounting Today has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating equal opportunity workplaces for employees.

“This award was a great surprise and honor to receive,” said Laura Macauley, COO. “To earn this designation in any industry is something to be proud of but in the CPA industry which has been primarily a male-dominated field it holds significant meaning and validation that our culture is one of inclusion.”

HeimLantz was also recently ranked #5 on the midsize firm list of Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work For 2019. “We are thrilled to be recognized for both these honored awards,” said Carter Heim, CEO. “At HeimLantz, everyone on our team plays an equal role in building and maintaining our culture.”

To be named a 2019 Best Firm for Women, a firm must have either a minimum of 25 female employees, or women must represent 25 percent of staff, and the female response rate to the Best Firms to Work For anonymous employee survey must be greater than or equal to 50 percent. They are ranked in order of percent of positive female response, from largest to smallest.

For more information on Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for, including the Best Firms for Women program, visit www.BestAccountingFirmsToWorkFor.com.



