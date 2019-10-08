Halloween is coming. Here’s how to make it a safe one!

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has provided the following tips to help families have a fun, healthy and safe Halloween:

Do not allow children to go trick-or-treating if they are ill. If they had a fever, it should be gone for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine. Those who are ill or who have an ill household member should not hand out treats.

Do not share Halloween masks, vampire fangs or similar items. Avoid bobbing for apples, allowing children to dig into a candy bowl and other actions that involve sharing items that have come into contact with other people’s mouths, noses and fingers.

Purchase or make costumes that are light and bright enough to be clearly visible to motorists. Trim costumes with reflective tape. Carry a flashlight.

An adult or an older, responsible child should always accompany young children.

Be cautious of risky accessories, such as decorative contact lenses, which can cause serious eye damage.

Warn children not to eat any treats until an adult has carefully examined them for evidence of tampering. Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards, such as gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys.

Children should wash hands properly with soap and water before eating anything.

Use party games or trick-or-treating as an opportunity for children to get their daily dose of 60 minutes of physical activity.

The Department recommends that parents limit their child’s candy consumption. Parents should provide healthier alternatives as Halloween treats, such as fruit. For more healthy Halloween tips, visit the In The News section on www.aahealth.org in October.

