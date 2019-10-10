Green Drinks at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park on October 17th!

Annapolis Green is partnering with the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland and Chesapeake Bay Magazine for the October Green Drinks Annapolis, which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Ellen O. Moyer Back Creek Nature Park. The program will focus on clean waters, particularly the ones close to home with the theme, “Get to Know Your Creek.”

“Restoring the Chesapeake Bay starts with its streams and rivers,” said Annapolis Green President and Co-founder Elvia Thompson. “We all need to get to know the waterways in our back yards so we can appreciate and work to protect them.”

Several watershed organizations will participate, including the Severn River Association’s Back Creek Program, whose members will use sein nets to show the wildlife living in the creek habitat. Educators from the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMMP) will also be on hand to discuss its environmental education programs and showcase the work that AMMP has done at Back Creek Park.

Catering will be provided by La Prima Food Group – winner of the People’s Choice award for its vegetable crab soup at this year’s Maryland Seafood Festival – and an Annapolis Green Founding One Hundred supporter. In addition, the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best program will participate by cooking up local seafood on the spot.

SweetWater Brewing will provide its Kick Plastic Pilsner and a selection of wines will be available at the cash bar. Soft drinks and water will be free. Live music will be provided by Jeff Holland and That West River Band.

The event will be Zero-Waste, with composting and recycling so that nothing will go to the landfill.

Admission to Green Drinks is free but a donation of $10 is requested.

