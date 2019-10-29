Gordon Lightfoot, Jay Mohr, and Shawn Colvin all coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Vienna Teng

Saturday, December 7

1pm | $39.50

*All Ages Matinee

Sean Sarvis Comedy Show feat. Hamburger & Curtis Gaskins

Sunday, January 5

8pm | $20

Hollis Brown

Saturday, January 18

8pm | $15 in advance | $18 day of show

Donna the Buffalo

Thursday, April 2

8pm | $22.50

Arielle

Friday, April 3

8pm | $20 in advance | $25 day of show

Comedian Jay Mohr

Saturday, May 2

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $35

Shawn Colvin

Tuesday, May 5

8pm | $60

*VIP Packages available

Gordon Lightfoot

Saturday & Sunday, May 9 & 10

8pm | $115

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/30 Bret Michaels

11/01 Jon Mclaughlin: Me & My Piano Tour w. Sawyer

11/02 Oleta Adams

11/03 Joseph Arthur *All Ages Matinee

11/03 Paul Thorn

11/04 Los Straitjackets

11/06 The Capitol Steps

11/07 The Manhattan Transfer

11/08 – 11/10 Crack The Sky

11/09 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer *All Ages Matinee

11/10 The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour feat. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dom Flemons & JD Wilkes

11/12 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar

11/13 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt

11/14 Eddie From Ohio

11/15 Brian Newman

11/16 That 70s Party w. Superflydisco (dance floor)

11/17 Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone

11/19 Eric Gales

11/20 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Anywhere You Go Tour w. Sinclair

11/21 John 5 & The Creatures: The Invasion Tour 2019 w. Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack

11/22 Lee Ritenour

11/23 Suzy Bogguss

11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall

11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee

11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour

11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall

11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour

11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier

11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch

11/30 Christmas with the Celts

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

