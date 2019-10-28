Glen Burnie rollover accident sends two to shock trauma

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a report of a single vehicle off the roadway on 8th Avenue N.W. between Crain Highway and Penrod Court in Glen Burnie at 10:00pm on Saturday October 26, 2019.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle on its roof with one person ejected and one person trapped inside. A female in her 30’s, who was ejected from the vehicle, was transported by paramedics to Shock Trauma with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Content Continues Below

The extrication of the second patient took approximately 45 minutes due to the extensive damage to the vehicle. A 35-year-old male was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Photos: AACoFD

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB