Glen Burnie man charged in hotel rape of another man

| October 11, 2019, 04:07 PM

Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez

On October 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the La Quinta Inn located at 6323 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie for a report of a sex assault.

Officers met with an adult male victim who reported that he was assaulted while in his hotel room. The victim stated while he was asleep, a male entered his room and sexually assaulted him.

The suspect, identified as Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez, was arrested and charged charged. He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Facility on a no-bond status.

Suspect:

  • Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez | 41 | 200 block of Cherry Lane | Glen Burnie, Maryland

Charges :

  • Rape Second Degree
  • Sex Offense Third Degree
  • Assault-Sec Degree
  • Perverted Practice
  • Sex Off 4th Deg-Sex Contact

