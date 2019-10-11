Glen Burnie man charged in hotel rape of another man
On October 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the La Quinta Inn located at 6323 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie for a report of a sex assault.
Officers met with an adult male victim who reported that he was assaulted while in his hotel room. The victim stated while he was asleep, a male entered his room and sexually assaulted him.
The suspect, identified as Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez, was arrested and charged charged. He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Facility on a no-bond status.
Suspect:
- Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez | 41 | 200 block of Cherry Lane | Glen Burnie, Maryland
Charges :
- Rape Second Degree
- Sex Offense Third Degree
- Assault-Sec Degree
- Perverted Practice
- Sex Off 4th Deg-Sex Contact
