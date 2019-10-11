Glen Burnie man charged in hotel rape of another man

On October 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the La Quinta Inn located at 6323 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie for a report of a sex assault.

Officers met with an adult male victim who reported that he was assaulted while in his hotel room. The victim stated while he was asleep, a male entered his room and sexually assaulted him.

Content Continues Below

The suspect, identified as Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez, was arrested and charged charged. He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Facility on a no-bond status.

Suspect:

Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez | 41 | 200 block of Cherry Lane | Glen Burnie, Maryland

Charges :

Rape Second Degree

Sex Offense Third Degree

Assault-Sec Degree

Perverted Practice

Sex Off 4th Deg-Sex Contact

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB