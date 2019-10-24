Get your tickets now for Annapolis by Candelight

A crisp autumn evening is the perfect time to walk through a historic neighborhood in Annapolis. The experience is made even better when the doors to some of Annapolis’s most beautiful homes are open and you are welcomed inside. This November, Historic Annapolis is excited to present the annual Annapolis by Candlelight tour.

Now in its 28th year, this year’s event will be held on November 8 and 9 from 5 pm to 9 pm, and will feature privately-owned homes in the Murray Hill neighborhood. Tickets are $35 General Admission and $30 for Historic Annapolis Members and may be purchased in advance at www.annapolis.org or by calling 410-267-7619. Ticket prices increase to $40 for all tickets on Monday, November 4. Or, purchase a Membership Special ticket for $125 and receive two Candlelight tickets and a one-year Historic Annapolis membership at the Sponsor level (a $100 value!), which includes a membership with the Smithsonian Affiliate program.

Visitors will be able to see how 21st century Annapolitans care for and live in historic buildings. This self-guided tour is a fantastic reminder of the rich architectural and cultural heritage of Maryland’s capital city and showcases the many benefits of effective historic preservation.

“Each year, I am amazed by the beautiful houses on this tour,” says Robert Clark, President and CEO of Historic Annapolis. “There truly are so many architectural and historical gems in Annapolis and this is the one time a year when we get to step foot inside some of them.”

Historic Annapolis will host a VIP Reception on each night of the tour from 4 pm – 6 pm on the second floor at Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge, where ticketholders can enjoy a snack and a drink before visiting the tour sites. VIP Reception tickets are available as an add-on at $20 each, and includes one drink ticket and light fare. Additional drinks will be available for purchase.

Several restaurants in the downtown Annapolis area are also offering a discount for patrons wearing their Annapolis by Candlelight buttons. A full list of restaurants will be available in the Annapolis by Candlelight program and is available now at www.annapolis.org.

The full tour program will be available at www.annapolis.org by Tuesday, October 28.

