Galway Bay wins Best Irish Whiskey Experience in US award

Galway Bay Irish Restaurant, Pub & Whiskey Bar, located at 63 Maryland Avenue in historic downtown Annapolis, has been chosen as the 2019 Winner by Irish Hospitality Global for Best Irish Whiskey Experience in the United States.

This unique annual award celebrates the very best of Irish hospitality both in Ireland and worldwide.

Galway Bay adds this prestigious global award to its lengthy list of awards and commendations, including 6th Best Irish Pub in the U.S, Best Bartender, Best Trivia Night, runner-up status for Best Irish Pub Global, and the #1 Place to Eat in Annapolis by DC Eater .

The Irish Hospitality Global Awards celebration was held October 8th in Dublin, Ireland .

In 2018, after several months of renovation work, Galway Bay introduced its Irish Whiskey Bar Experience, featuring over 80 Irish whiskeys from everyday favorites to rare and hard-to-find spirits, including Midleton Very Rare, Jameson 18 Yr, Bushmills 21 Yr Single Malt, and the very special Teeling 29 Yr Single Malt – Bottle #61 of only 100 made solely for the U.S. market. Specially selected Irish whiskey flights have been created to offer customers a unique tasting experience not found anywhere else in the US. These flights are accompanied by details to assist you as you sample the whiskeys, from the nose to the taste to the finish.

Enjoy this recent video production which embodies all that Galway Bay has to offer, including an introduction to the Irish Whiskey Experience.

Galway Bay has also designed a virtual tour featuring a more detailed look at the Irish Whiskey Experience.

