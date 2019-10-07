Friendlier Fables & Thoughtful Tales, the latest from Building Better People at Art Farm

Building Better People Productions (BBPP), a professional theater offering positive live shows and classes for kids and families (and 3-time Chesapeake Family Life Magazine Favorite), is proud to bring back their world premiere play, Friendlier Fables and Thoughtful Tales. Featuring stories by Ricardo Rivera, Rissa Miller, and Lynne Streeter Childress, BBPP’s Founding Artistic Director, it’s a collection of some of your favorite tales with kinder twists. Cheer on friends like our not-so-ugly duckling and a boy who cries wolf for reasons you might not expect as they learn to respect themselves and others in a funny, touching, engaging show for all ages!

Public performances will be at ArtFarm Annapolis, 111 Chinquapin Round Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, on Saturday October 19 at 10:30 AM and 1 PM. Tickets are free for kids 0-2 and $10 for ages 3 to 12, and $10 for adults, 13 and up. Get yours at www.artful.ly/store/events/18959, and at the door. Fables will also be appearing at Chesapeake Arts Center several times this fall in field trip offerings to local schools, as well as part of CAC’s new program, Arts All Day, which brings students to the center for a day of arts activities across several disciplines.

Emphasizing character-building themes such as kindness and respect, Building Better People produces theatrical performances featuring professional adult actors in shows geared towards young audiences. Our touring shows have performed around the DMV-area: Our original show, We Got It!, focuses on empathy and is in its 4th year of touring schools, libraries, and other area groups; and Zombie Thoughts, a show about anxiety originally performed by Plan B Theatre in Utah, just finished a summer tour of Charles County Libraries and is gearing up for another season of entertaining and educating.

BBPP was created by theatre veteran Lynne Streeter Childress, who has spent 25 years as an actor, singer, director, administrator and teaching artist, mostly for young audiences. Lynne has always believed in the power of the arts “to spread positivity, and build better people, from the ground up.” Building Better People also offers classes and camps, currently held at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis and Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park.

