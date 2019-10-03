Fall version of First Sunday Arts is this Sunday

This weekend is the arrival of both cooler temperatures and the First Sunday Arts Festival in Downtown Annapolis, Maryland making it the perfect weekend to visit Annapolis.

On Sunday, October 6 the festival celebrates the fall season with a new pavilion and stage in Whitmore Park for its live music. In addition, this free-admission festival has three additional areas with live music.

The day is packed with free entertainment all day on Calvert and West Streets.

The entertainment schedule:

Weisman Park next to the Visit Annapolis Visitor’s Center

11-1 Dan Haas

2-4 Ebb & Nova

Stan and Joe’s Saloon Parking Lot

1:15-2 Sestraluna – belly dancing

3-5 Caleb Stine

2nd block of West Street

11:30-1:30 Sparks & McCoy

2-4 Juliet Lloyd

Whitmore Park

12-5 Priddy Music Academy Bands

The main attraction is the over 130 local and regional artists and crafters selling handcrafted items along West and Calvert Streets. Shopping directly from the artists in a festive atmosphere makes for a fun afternoon. You will find scarves, wood turnings, jewelry, clothes, pottery, paintings, photography, stained glass, furniture, books, sculptures, home decor and more. This is the perfect place to shop to find unique items for your home or to give as gifts for others.

There are plenty of places to take a break and eat with outdoor cafés, restaurants and food trucks throughout the festival area. There are also several nearby art exhibits/galleries including Annapolis Collection Gallery, Whitehall Gallery, 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery, Tsunami and Nancy Hammond Editions.

The First Sunday Arts Festival is always a free-admission arts festival. Free parking garages next to the festival include; John Whitmore Garage (25 Clay Street) where parking is free until 4 pm or just $2 all day. There is also free all-day parking 2 blocks from the festival at Calvert Street Garage (19 St Johns Street).

The Grand Finale of the First Sunday Arts Festival is Sunday, November 3rd with the First Sunday Arts Festival – Holiday Edition. Then on December 8th, the Inner West Street Association brings you another must-attend event… The Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival to benefit the Annapolis Arts District.

Visit www.firstsundayarts.com for more information

